Снегурочка-убийца и птица, предсказавшая коронавирус: сибирякам показали японских демонов-екаев

© Five Yokai Monsters Picture Scroll. Yumoto Koichi Memorial JAPAN YOKAI MUSEUM (Miyoshi Mononoke Museum) ©Standing Statue of Yokai (x4 scale). Yumoto Koichi Memorial JAPAN YOKAI MUSEUM (Miyoshi Mononoke Museum) © In the Ruined Palace at Sōma. Yumoto Koichi Memorial JAPAN YOKAI MUSEUM (Miyoshi Mononoke Museum) (копия) © Minamoto no Yorimitsu in his Palace with Tsuchigumo and Yokai. Yumoto Koichi Memorial JAPAN YOKAI MUSEUM (Miyoshi Mononoke Museum) (копия) © Yokai Monster Picture Scroll. Yumoto Koichi Memorial JAPAN YOKAI MUSEUM (Miyoshi Mononoke Museum) (копия) ©Picture Scroll Of Different Yokai Monsters Yumoto Koichi Memorial JAPAN YOKAI MUSEUM (Miyoshi Mononoke Museum) (копия)